DeSantis to campaign with Zeldin in NY governor's race

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 18:40 Hits: 5

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will campaign alongside New York Republican gubernatorial hopeful, Rep. Lee Zeldin, over the weekend, marking his latest political foray outside his home state amid speculation of a 2024 presidential bid.

DeSantis, who’s facing reelection himself in less than two weeks, will join Zeldin at a get-out-the-vote rally on Long Island on Saturday, Zeldin’s campaign announced.

The visit from the high-profile Florida governor and conservative superstar comes amid signs of momentum for Zeldin, a four-term congressman and staunch ally of former President Trump who has hammered Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul over the economy and crime.

With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, Democrats have mounted an eleventh-hour effort to boost Hochul, pouring millions of dollars into advertising in the state.

But Republicans are also racing to provide air cover to Zeldin. DeSantis is among the most popular Republicans in the country and his planned appearance with Zeldin could help energize conservatives in the final days of campaigning.

DeSantis is also seen as a potential contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and has sought to boost his own profile by campaigning for GOP candidates across the country. He stumped for Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt earlier this year, and launched a late-summer tour that brought him to key battleground states like Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Zeldin is set to appear with another prominent Republican, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on Monday for another get-out-the-vote rally in Westchester, N.Y.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3709697-desantis-to-campaign-with-zeldin-in-ny-governors-race/