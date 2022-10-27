Skechers says Ye escorted out of building after unannounced visit

Articles

Ye was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office in Los Angeles after arriving at the premises uninvited, the shoe corporation announced Wednesday.

The rapper, formerly known as Kanye West, "arrived unannounced" and was filming without permission, Skechers said in a statement.

"Two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," it added.

The company also made its stance on Ye's recent antisemitic comments known.

"We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

Skechers is one of several companies to speak out against the Yeezy founder in recent weeks, and many have ended their partnerships with him. As of Thursday, Adidas, Gap, Creative Artists Agency, Balenciaga, MRC Entertainment, TJ Maxx and Foot Locker have all taken steps to distance themselves from Ye.

The "Donda" singer sparked a fury of backlash in recent weeks following his recent controversial comments, including blaming a slew of problems on the "Jewish media" and "Jewish Zionists."

This pushback has led to several companies taking action against Ye. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, however, said in an interview this week that despite his condemnation of Ye's "awful comments" Ye's music will remain on the streaming platform.

