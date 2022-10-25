Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 16:10 Hits: 0

The history of The Lincoln Project is one of the most fascinating in contemporary politics. A super PAC founded by high-profile Republican strategists who opposed then-President Donald Trump, the group set out to peel away GOP voters and deny Trump a second term in 2020.

Their efforts put them at odds with Trump and his followers and endeared them to the anti-Trump movements in both the Republican and Democratic parties. They went all in for Joe Biden. And their candidate won.

But beneath the surface, there were growing resentments among the principals of The Lincoln Project — as well as a burgeoning sexual harassment scandal. Filmmakers Karim Amer and Fisher Stevens chronicled The Lincoln Project in its 2020 heyday and its aftermath, and their five-part series on Showtime, “The Lincoln Project,” packs a big wallop for political junkies, historians and anyone who digs a good story.

Show Notes:

The post Up close and super PAC: Karim Amer and Fisher Stevens discuss their docuseries ‘The Lincoln Project’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/up-close-and-super-pac-karim-amer-and-fisher-stevens-discuss-their-docu-series-the-lincoln-project/