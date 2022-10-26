The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pelosi, Schumer invite Israeli president to address Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress. 

Pelosi and Schumer said in a letter addressed to Herzog on Tuesday that they hope Congress will have the opportunity to hear from him as the “historic and joyous milestone” of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding approaches. 

“It is in celebration of this great anniversary for the State of Israel and in recognition of the deep partnership between our nations that, on behalf of the bipartisan, bicameral Leadership of the Congress, we invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress,” they said. 

The invite came as Herzog visits Washington, D.C., to meet with President Biden and other top U.S. officials. 

Pelosi and Schumer said former President Truman’s immediate recognition of Israel after it was established has been a point of pride for the U.S. 

“Since that landmark moment, the United States and Israel have shared an unbreakable bond rooted in common security, shared values and friendship,” they said. 

The Truman administration recognized the Middle Eastern nation on the same day in 1948 that a provisional government declared the state of Israel. 

The letter did not specify a potential date for Herzog’s address.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/3704071-pelosi-schumer-invite-israeli-president-to-address-congress/

