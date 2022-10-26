Defense National Security — The legacy of former Pentagon chief Ash Carter

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 01:51 Hits: 3

Ash Carter, the former Defense secretary who oversaw sweeping personnel changes at the Pentagon, including opening all military occupations and positions to women, has died at the age of 68.

We’ll share the details of that, plus House progressives go on damage control after their Ukraine diplomacy letter and the latest in the Brittney Griner case.

Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter dies at 68

Ash Carter, who ran the Defense Department from early 2015 to 2017 during former President Obama’s second term, died Monday evening in Boston after a sudden heart attack, according to the family’s statement.

A lasting legacy: While at the Pentagon, the 25th Defense secretary oversaw a range of national security issues, including the launch of the military strategy that would ultimately push back and defeat the Islamic State militant group in Syria and Iraq.

He also tackled numerous personnel matters, including ending a ban on transgender officers in the military and opening all military positions, including in infantry, armor, reconnaissance and some special operations units, to women in 2016 — the first time in U.S. history that women could enter certain combat roles previously only open to men.

A Harvard University profile of Carter said he also “led the creation of the military campaign and international coalition to destroy ISIS, designed and executed the strategic pivot to the Asia-Pacific, established a new playbook for the U.S. and NATO to confront Russia’s aggression, and launched a national cyber strategy.”

In addition, Carter was known for his attempt to bring the Pentagon and Silicon Valley together to more quickly bring new technology to the military.

Carter “devoted his professional life to the national security of the United States and teaching students about international affairs,” according to his family. “He was a beloved husband, father, mentor, and friend. His sudden loss will be felt by all who knew him.”

A history of service: Carter served presidents in both parties over five administrations. He entered the government service sphere in 1991, when he served as a member of the Defense Science Board, before becoming assistant secretary of Defense for international security policy in 1993 during former President Clinton’s first term.

He later served as the Pentagon’s top acquisition official from 2009 to 2011, then as deputy Defense secretary from 2011 to 2013, eventually reaching the Pentagon’s top civilian role in February 2015 after he was nominated to replace then-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and was confirmed 93-5 by the Senate.

Read the rest here

BIDEN ON CARTER: A ‘GREAT AMERICAN OF THE UTMOST INTEGRITY’

President Biden on Tuesday mourned the death of Carter, praising his public service and commitment to the men and women of the military.

“When I think of Ash Carter, I think of a man of extraordinary integrity. Honest. Principled. Guided by a strong, steady moral compass and a vision of using his life for public purpose,” Biden said in a statement, calling Carter “a great American of the utmost integrity.”

An outpouring: “I was Vice President at the time, and President Obama and I relied on Ash’s fierce intellect and wise counsel to ensure our military’s readiness, technological edge, and obligation to the women and men of the greatest fighting force in the history of the world,” Biden said in Tuesday’s statement.

Biden also praised Carter’s commitment to those who served, citing his weekend visits to meet with wounded warriors at Walter Reed hospital and his pursuit of advanced technology and equipment to better protect those serving on the front lines.

Read that here

Progressives do damage control after Ukraine letter

House progressives are doing damage control after retreating from a letter that stirred outrage among Democrats by questioning President Biden’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine war two weeks before the midterm elections.

The letter, blamed Tuesday on poor staff work, raised questions about the political acumen of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and its leader, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who is eyeing a run at leadership in the next Congress.

“The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting. As Chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this,” Jayapal wrote in a Tuesday statement.

What’s in the letter?: The letter, which asked Biden to explore diplomacy with Russia to end the war, muddled the Democrats’ message that a GOP takeover of the House could undermine U.S. unity behind Ukraine.

Bad timing: Just last week, Democrats had blasted House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) for saying there would be no “blank check” for Ukraine from a GOP House, a statement that led to pushback from various Republicans including former Vice President Mike Pence.

“I believe in the power of diplomacy, and I believe it’s always better to talk to people than not,” said Jim Manley, who served as a senior adviser to the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.). “But a key part of diplomacy is timing. And the timing here is absolutely lousy.”

“It’s embarrassing for the signers, it undercuts not only the administration but the Ukrainians at a key moment in time,” he added.

A reversal: In rescinding her letter, Jayapal tried to assuage Democrats’ concerns that her caucus was sending a message that goes against the White House at a critical juncture. She had previously raised the idea that there are other ways for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine and that the Biden administration should consider direct talks with Moscow.

But by Tuesday, as pressure escalated among lawmakers on Capitol Hill and in Democratic campaigns, she issued a total reversal of her group’s stance, a move that is exceptionally rare among progressives who are used to digging in their heels.

Read the full story here

Russian court rejects Griner appeal

A Russian court on Tuesday upheld a nine-year prison sentence handed to WNBA star Brittney Griner over the summer, officially denying her appeal.

The regional court in Moscow did lower Griner’s sentence to eight years by factoring in her time served in pre-trial detention.

Dashed hopes: Before the Tuesday hearing, Griner’s attorneys had said the detained basketball star did “not expect any miracles” to happen, but had hoped for a reduced sentence.

“We see her often. Brittney is very mentally strong and has a champion’s character,” the attorneys wrote in the Monday statement. “However, she of course has her highs and lows as she is under an increasing amount of stress and has been separated from her loved ones for over eight months.”

The background: Griner was detained by Russian authorities in February for carrying cannabis oil cartridges. She was convicted on drug charges in August and sentenced to nine years in prison.

The detention of the two-time Olympic gold medalist and eight-time All-Star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury came amid heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S. and just one week before Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The White House’s response: “We’re in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out,” President Biden said on Tuesday. “And so far, we are not meeting with much positive response. But we’re not stopping.”

The Biden administration has floated the idea of a prisoner swap with Russia to get both Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan back home, but talks so far have not yielded any results.

Read the rest here

