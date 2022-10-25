Lifeline for people with disabilities forces them to live in poverty

Articles

This month marks 50 years since Congress created the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program.

Designed to combat poverty among people with disabilities and older adults who have little income and few assets, the program’s outdated rules and benefits now do just the opposite—forcing people to live in poverty for meager monthly cash assistance that doesn’t cover basic needs.

On this historic anniversary, Congress has an opportunity to take on one of the most harmful rules, a cap on assets of $2,000 for individuals and $3,000 for couples, by passing the bipartisan SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act. The legislation, introduced by Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), would raise these limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples, tying the new limits to inflation. People with disabilities of working age face poverty at twice the rate of their non-disabled peers.In August 2022, 7.6 million people, nearly 85 percent of which have a disability, relied on SSI to help pay for basic needs, such as food, clothing and rent.

SSI is more than a cash benefit for people with disabilities. It guarantees access to Medicaid in most states. Medicaid, unlike Medicare or private health insurance, covers long-term services and supports (LTSS). For millions of people, living in the community is made possible because Medicaid covers aides who help with tasks like getting out of bed, getting dressed, or going to the bathroom. Combined with the cash benefit, SSI is a vital tool in preventing institutionalization and homelessness.

Yet we’re constantly reminded that the out-of-date SSI program is not enough.

The application process and rules are difficult, complex, and intrusive, making it more expensive to administer than other Social Security programs. If a person applies for SSI, they can wait months or even years to get benefits. In addition, only 4 in 10 who apply ultimately qualify. To qualify for SSI, you must meet strict income and asset tests and have a significant disability, be blind, or be at least 65 years of age.

If you’re able to qualify, the benefits are woefully inadequate and eligibility guidelines are a daily struggle for the people who need it most. SSI beneficiaries may have no more than $2,000 in assets for individuals and $3,000 for couples. This asset limit, which hasn’t changed since 1989, severely curtails an individual’s ability to save for times of need and investments in their future.

For these reasons, SSI’s asset limit has long contributed to the marginalization of people with disabilities.

People like Amanda, who “… may have to eventually quit my job because I cannot afford to lose my medical insurance. No matter how hard I try to get ahead, I feel like I’m losing one way or another. It’s impossible to live like this with the high cost of living and my mortgage costing so much.”

Or Clara, who’s “… furnace recently broke, and we would have needed $2,600 to fix it. But if we took out a loan to pay that much, we would be over the $2,000 limit during the months it took for the repair. So, we have space heaters and wear coats to bed. It's freezing in the winter in Wisconsin. When it's really cold, they let us sit in the lobby of the police station but not at night.”

We urge Congress to pass the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act to address an essential shortcoming of the SSI program. People with disabilities should not be forced to endure the extreme hardship of SSI’s outdated asset limits.

It’s time to bring SSI into the 21st century by guaranteeing that this essential program doesn’t trap people in poverty.The legislation would go a long way towards ensuring people with disabilities like Amanda and Clara could live independently with dignity and without fear of total impoverishment.

David Goldfarb is Director of Financial Security Policy at The Arc of the United States and holds a Juris Doctorate from Seattle University. Marty Ford is Senior Advisor in Public Policy at the organization and holds a Juris Doctorate from George Washington University. The Arc is the nation’s largest organization advocating for and with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

