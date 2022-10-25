Kim Kardashian condemns antisemitism amid Ye backlash over comments

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 01:39 Hits: 2

Reality star mogul Kim Kardashian on Monday seemingly spoke out against her estranged husband Ye's antisemitic tweets.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wrote on her Instagram story.

She added, "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Kardashian appeared to be referencing antisemitic comments made by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, which have caused a firestorm of controversy in the past month. The statement is the first comment Kardashian has made since the backlash against Ye began, although she did not mention the rapper by name.

In the past month, Ye has been dropped from several brands and organizations, including fashion house Balenciaga and leading talent agency Hollywood’s Creative Artists Agency. Adidas also announced it placed its partnership with Ye under review.

Ye last week issued a reluctant apology during an interview with Piers Morgan after the show host pushed him to do so.

"I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through," Ye said.

