Sunday shows preview: Inflation unrelenting weeks before midterms; Jan. 6 committee formally serves Trump

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 20:15 Hits: 3

Just over two weeks out from the midterm elections, unrelenting inflation and the Jan. 6 committee’s official subpoena of former President Trump are likely to dominate this week’s Sunday talk show circuit.

Inflation continued to accelerate for the second straight month in September, as last week’s report showed, putting Democrats in a difficult position for the nearing elections.

Despite efforts by Democrats to focus the election on other issues — like the state of democracy in America — inflation and the economy have remained top of mind for most voters. About 80 percent in a recent poll said those two issues would play a major role in deciding their vote.

Currently in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, Democrats are likely to face the brunt of voters’ dissatisfaction with inflation and growing concerns about a possible recession. A recent poll showed Republicans with a 15-point lead over Democrats on which party was better suited to handle inflation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is set to discuss how Democrats can “address voters’ concerns about the economy” on CBS’ “Face the Nation” this Sunday, the show said in a tweet.

The Jan. 6 committee’s subpoena of Trump is also likely to be a topic of discussion on the Sundays shows this weekend. While the committee unanimously voted last week to subpoena the former president, Trump was formally served on Friday.

The committee asked Trump to produce requested documents by Nov. 4 and appear for a deposition on Nov. 14. However, it is doubtful that the former president, who has frequently criticized the committee of being a "witch hunt," will testify.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, will chat with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday about the subpoena, the state of the Republican party and her future in politics, according to the show's Twitter.

After she was ousted by a Trump-backed challenger in her primary in August, Cheney has remained coy about what her political future holds, with rumors swirling about a potential presidential run.

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — The nominees for Arizona governor, Democrat Katie Hobbs and Republican Kari Lake; Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Amos Hochstein, senior U.S. adviser for energy security; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah); Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.); Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R); Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R); Rep Michael Waltz (R-Fla.)

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/3699704-sunday-shows-preview-inflation-unrelenting-weeks-before-midterms-jan-6-committee-formally-serves-trump/