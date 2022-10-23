The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

Watch live: Trump holds rally in Texas

Former President Trump is holding a rally in Robstown, Texas, Saturday evening.

During the event, he will campaign for GOP gubernatorial incumbent Greg Abbott as he seeks reelection against Beto O'Rourke (D). He will also be campaigning for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-Texas) and Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-Texas), who are both running for reelection.

Trump's remarks are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3699756-watch-live-trump-holds-rally-in-texas/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version