The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Trump doubles down on threats to sue Pulitzer board at Texas rally

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

Trump doubles down on threats to sue Pulitzer board at Texas rally

Former President Trump doubled down on threats to sue the Pulitzer Prize board on Saturday over its awards for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“Within the next two weeks, we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those prizes taken back,” Trump said at a rally in Robstown, Texas, where he was stumping for Republicans in the state.

The Pulitzer board in July rejected Trump’s requests to revoke the 2018 national reporting awards given to The Washington Post and The New York Times, saying its review found no reason to rescind the awards. 

Trump, who has claimed that the papers’ reporting is “totally incorrect,” suggested that he plans to sue the Pulitzer board for defamation.

“By allowing these people that got Russia, Russia, Russia wrong, they’re actually libeling me because they’re saying they got it right,” Trump said at Saturday’s rally.

The former president has previously threatened to file litigation against the Pulitzer board if it did not “do the right thing on its own.”

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3699833-trump-doubles-down-on-threats-to-sue-pulitzer-board-at-texas-rally/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version