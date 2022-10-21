READ: Jan. 6 committee's subpoena to Trump

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 17:52 Hits: 1

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8086925","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p3","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/news/house/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/homenews/house/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8086925%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/news/house%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dhomenews__house%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDg2OTI1IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.3WSQrEjK_zKzS6DOnhoquQ7MWxvfzKsFk3aOcXCYDEM","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8086925?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5iixd5oFaES%2BNyxeY1yiW7loGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8072056","title":"Warnock/Walker NewsNation Report","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/C74/6F1/C746F12A541EB8B8CA4F9CF35F0A70FF_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=be3a688ef6851b64c82c4b8a6c0e0d43","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcyMDU2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.dc3r2hkEnx1FbjaFpHYvMgeR3iTsJFRPOTAMxes8aio","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8071302","title":"Clip 1: Russia/NATO","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B0F/13A/B0F13A90C55EB7D5BA825CB922CE8965_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=299245b057450e376593f222902783d6","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxMzAyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.cjJcF0z2xg78i275ApDiq0LMhI_1UQ3mHmhEkEMppoY","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8071293","title":"Clip 2: Executive Branch Stock Ownership","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/496/48C/49648C8C4F86741441A704F053914212_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=ec194c8510f499457e01933c147553c5","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxMjkzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.XqzzmNDfBirK-lSBLpTY_V_ltH9vNoUxk1Ofynqodi0","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8093758","title":"The Debrief: Putin 'out of moves?' Democrats FRUSTRATED with Obama's midterm strategy","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/CCD/96D/CCD96D9A236925158526FC4B0DEF94DE.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=QhWepBC-4Wnpgv68a7VKEuqVl04","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDkzNzU4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.A7KI2Nu_60Z2E1VYlZnSMI5tyBhFchda1hDTxhq7Tdk","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8093818","title":"DC Bureau: rebuilding roads (Anna) \u2013 10/20/2022","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/DB2/AFD/DB2AFD3B0362A99C7144F9888944F598_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=9c7ed4293075d26e7149b27fdb541a17","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDkzODE4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.mQMw9_HXT7p9I0S7mZdMhwjoRUGgjpoe3RzYwTTSK-A","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8093816","title":"DC Bureau: Climate goals (Raquel) \u2013 10/20/2022","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/9D8/E7D/9D8E7D032AC89120D88A384F3D1836A7_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=6628f47be6fb106e50780b4afbcbe476","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDkzODE2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.GnCzpKGrUcAnaRNUqvr4WkNSBUZOgP_Fs0T6JiN0qw0","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8087019","title":"Mother of George Floyd's daughter sues Kanye West for $250M over Fentanyl comments","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/1DD/15E/1DD15EA7E9700843EF6B0B98461B0E8B.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MPGdSe3ft_fhNMaVTmVjTRx5s8w","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDg3MDE5IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.MCLqLy9i3_qkqGdPtfchRUuUzjeR0kn-SIrwfgC3Bms","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8093680","title":"Steve Bannon leaves courthouse after being sentenced to 4 months in prison","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/C11/99F/C1199F8D487277A5B363E3A5D365B9C1_4.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=694d012c90f284fd09863879328915e9","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDkzNjgwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.rGgFoNyHmS9PjrjIZvPNJ_zyGobNuxUraaZaxV79-R4","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8093640","title":"Rick Scott: Senate Republicans have path to 55-seat majority","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/E48/6BF/E486BF6DA6A6A42109D55CCC8717C8D4_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=59b2ab944682ae68b92c0bd53b6f0a8c","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDkzNjQwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.K2IEI0By-Ey7vdZGHP7kv4iOxM6w8uSgh4u26EzUMFQ","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8093623","title":"It\u2019s left vs. Federal Reserve on interest rates hikes","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/C72/903/C7290315028242C5C38F8284253CBA0F_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d0ff712ccc1587e7fbb1ff87190ae9d3","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDkzNjIzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjY0MzAwMjl9.k33U2cXrXhtDddVl9_G28MnB3YcP9hlJRWr4yRqcR8Q","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Friday officially issued its subpoena to former President Trump.

The panel is asking Trump to provide certain documents by Nov. 4 and to participate in a deposition on Nov. 14.

Read the committee's subpoena here.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3698677-read-jan-6-committees-subpoena-to-trump/