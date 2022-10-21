The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

READ: Jan. 6 committee's subpoena to Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Friday officially issued its subpoena to former President Trump.

The panel is asking Trump to provide certain documents by Nov. 4 and to participate in a deposition on Nov. 14.

Read the committee's subpoena here.

20221021 J6 Cmte Subpeona to Donald Trump by Brandon Conradis on Scribd

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3698677-read-jan-6-committees-subpoena-to-trump/

