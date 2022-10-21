On The Money — Why the IRS is letting you put more in your 401(k)

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4
Inflation is forcing the IRS to change how much people can contribute for retirement. We’ll also look at a battle between Democrats and the Federal Reserve, and how many Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness.
The IRS on Friday raised 2023 contribution limits for tax-advantaged retirement accounts to adjust for soaring inflation.
The IRS this week also announced a larger standard deduction and more generous tax brackets for the 2023 tax year. The cost-of-living adjustments come after consumer prices rose 8.2 percent over the last year, driven by higher costs for food and rent.
It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on interest rates hikes
Progressive Democrats are ripping the Federal Reserve over deepening concerns the central bank could drive the U.S. into recession amid sky-high inflation not seen in four decades.
Top liberal lawmakers are urging the Fed to stop hiking interest rates and slowing the U.S. economy, insisting that it’ll do nothing to curb inflation while plunging millions into joblessness.
“I think they’re hurting the situation,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” referring to the Fed’s rate hike campaign.
The context: The Fed aims to slow inflation by raising interest rates and reducing the amount of money households and businesses have to spend.
Biden says almost 22M Americans have applied for student loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced on Friday that nearly 22 million Americans have applied for his administration’s student loan forgiveness program.
“It’s about as easy to apply as signing up while hanging out with your friends or at home and watching a movie,” Biden said, noting this program can help 40 million Americans.
Supply chain woes, inflation could push up cost of Thanksgiving turkeys
Thanksgiving turkeys will likely skyrocket in price this year due to inflation, supply chain issues and outbreaks of the avian flu among flocks.
Inflation and economic instability have caused turkey prices to shoot up as farmers pay more for their feed and labor, while supply shortages continue to affect the industry, according to The New York Times.
President Biden on Friday touted recent figures showing the federal budget deficit fell by $1.4 trillion in fiscal 2022 from the prior year’s levels as Democrats work to fend off Republican attacks on the economy and inflation ahead of the midterm elections.
Biden boasted the decline as “the largest one-year drop in American history” in remarks to reporters.
