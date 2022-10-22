Biden officials meet with Iranian activists amid women's protests

Articles

The White House announced Friday evening officials in the administration met with Iranian activists amid the women’s protest against mandatory wearing of the hijab.

Assistant to the President and Director of the Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein, with other National Security Council officials, met with the activists to hear what more the administration can do to help the women in Iran who have been protesting since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

“The group discussed the pivotal role of Iranian women in mobilizing a diverse coalition of Iranians protesting against the brutality of the government, and discussed the diplomatic and economic tools the United States is pursuing to support Iranian protestors and hold the Iranian government accountable,” the White House readout of the meeting said.

Amini was arrested for not wearing the hijab properly by Iran’s morality police in Septermber. She died in custody three days later, with human rights groups saying she was beaten to death while Iran claimed she died of a heart attack.

Since her death, thousands of Iranian women have taken to streets to protest the regime’s compulsory hijab rules. It is estimated hundreds of have been killed during these uprisings, although it is hard to know the exact number.

Many others protesting against the government have been arrested and thrown in prison, with a fire breaking out at the notorious Evin Prison earlier this month. The fire killed multiple prisoners with the cause still unknown.

The Biden administration has put out statements of support for the Iranian women and sanctioned several Iranian officials over the abuse shown towards the protesters.

