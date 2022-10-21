Kinzinger on Trump Jan. 6 subpoena: 'You've been served'

Articles

Published on Friday, 21 October 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, reacted to the news that the committee formally issued a subpoena to former President Trump on Friday with a pithy tweet.

"Donald Trump, you've been served," Kinzinger tweeted.

Kinzinger also re-shared the official release from the House Jan. 6 select committee's Twitter account in his tweet.

The Illinois congressman, one of just two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, has frequently criticized the former president.

He is up against his expiration date at the end of the congressional year and has just a few months in which to potentially speak to the former president as the committee wraps up its investigation.

Trump last year reveled in Kizinger’s announcement that he would not seek reelection in 2022.

Last week, the Jan. 6 panel held what could be their final public hearing. At the hearing, the committee took a public vote to approve serving the subpoena to the former president for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

In a statement Friday, the committee added that Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) underscored "Trump's central role in a deliberate, orchestrated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of presidential power."

