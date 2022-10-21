What women want in the midterm elections

Articles

Friday, 21 October 2022

The mainstream media rightly points out that women voters are the key to midterm victories, yet the media incorrectly defines the issues that drive women to the polls.

So, what is important to women?

It might sound trite, but those “kitchen table issues” are at the forefront as women today manage 80 percent of household budgets. According to a recent aggregate survey, 58 percent of women now say that Joe Biden’s economy isn’t working.

In my job as president of the National Federation of Republican Women, I meet with women voters from all walks of life and all parts of the country. Our organization, founded in 1938, is now the largest grassroots Republican women's organization in America with 65,000 members — a veritable army. I’m proud that we have contributed greatly to the political process, representing 5.6 million campaign hours worked and 1.6 million phone banking calls made. Together, our Republican women have delivered the equivalent of $168 million in value to Republican campaigns across the country.

As we speak with women on their doorsteps and by phone this midterm election season, women have made it clear that they want our elected officials to focus on issues affecting our everyday lives: the economy, inflation, the price of groceries and (once again) the rising price of gas. Women care about a secure supply chain run by America, not reliant upon China, as well as policy that embraces diverse energy sources not just those embraced by elitists. In addition, women care deeply about the safety of our communities, education for our children and grandchildren, and the freedom that has allowed America to previously grow and prosper. As many polls show, abortion on-demand is far down the list of priorities.

Ultimately, what women want just so happens to be what Republicans recently laid out in their Commitment to America:

An Economy that Is Strong — A friend of mine is 51 and she says she's concerned about her retirement. Most days, she doesn’t have the stomach to look at her account statements. Millions of women are feeling uneasy nowadays, as most of us have 401(k)s, not pensions. When President Trump was in office, she felt great about her retirement investments. Even more daunting, she still has a teenager at home who will be headed to college soon and that is costly, too. Add inflation, and it becomes even more daunting.

A Nation that is Safe — It is urgent that we secure our southern border and stop the flow of illegal immigration overwhelming our country. Crime — particularly in our inner cities — will be reduced if we fund and support our police officers and victims take precedence over criminals. This is why a recent poll showed the majority of parents in minority communities now want more, not fewer, police. Moms are rightfully concerned about the flow of dangerous drugs such as fentanyl. Also, our foreign policy must be one of strength that rejects leading from behind.

A Future that is Free — Opportunities must exist for every kid in every neighborhood to succeed. Parents — not teachers unions — must determine where and how children are educated without fear of negative repercussions. Women are concerned over Big Tech engaging in censorship while hiding behind laws that protect their monopoly on the market. We must encourage a culture that uplifts and unites us as Americans which acknowledges our flaws rather than divide upon them.

A Government that is Accountable — Republican leaders such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) have gotten this message loud and clear from voters. They realize it is not enough for Republicans to simply point out the failures of President Biden and Democrat Party policies (although there are many). We must give voters a reason to vote Republican in November. This includes restoring confidence in our institutions with secure and fair elections. When government officials misuse their authority, we must hold them responsible. When elected officials fail in their duty to represent those who voted them into office, Americans must remember that it is in our power to vote them out.

Above all, the most important issue for women over 50 this year is feeling that their vote counts. I’ve spoken with many women who have expressed they may not even vote because they are angry or apathetic. They are overwhelmed with the enormity of problems our country faces.

As I reflect on our work at NFRW, I recall one campaign season in which I was going door-to-door. I came upon a voter who said she didn’t think her vote made a difference so she wouldn’t be voting. I told her about my friend who ran for mayor and won her race by a coin toss. If there had been just one more vote, that coin toss wouldn’t have been necessary. Each of us have a duty to connect (and after two long years of pandemic politics) to re-connect with women to ensure that every woman in America knows that her voice matters in 2022.

Eileen Sobjack is president of the National Federation of Republican Women .

