What women want in the midterm elections

The mainstream media rightly points out that women voters are the key to midterm victories, yet the media incorrectly defines the issues that drive women to the polls.
So, what is important to women?
It might sound trite, but those “kitchen table issues” are at the forefront as women today manage 80 percent of household budgets. According to a recent aggregate survey, 58 percent of women now say that Joe Biden’s economy isn’t working.
In my job as president of the National Federation of Republican Women, I meet with women voters from all walks of life and all parts of the country. Our organization, founded in 1938, is now the largest grassroots Republican women's organization in America with 65,000 members — a veritable army. I’m proud that we have contributed greatly to the political process, representing 5.6 million campaign hours worked and 1.6 million phone banking calls made. Together, our Republican women have delivered the equivalent of $168 million in value to Republican campaigns across the country.
As we speak with women on their doorsteps and by phone this midterm election season, women have made it clear that they want our elected officials to focus on issues affecting our everyday lives: the economy, inflation, the price of groceries and (once again) the rising price of gas. Women care about a secure supply chain run by America, not reliant upon China, as well as policy that embraces diverse energy sources not just those embraced by elitists. In addition, women care deeply about the safety of our communities, education for our children and grandchildren, and the freedom that has allowed America to previously grow and prosper. As many polls show, abortion on-demand is far down the list of priorities.
Ultimately, what women want just so happens to be what Republicans recently laid out in their Commitment to America:
Above all, the most important issue for women over 50 this year is feeling that their vote counts. I’ve spoken with many women who have expressed they may not even vote because they are angry or apathetic. They are overwhelmed with the enormity of problems our country faces.
As I reflect on our work at NFRW, I recall one campaign season in which I was going door-to-door. I came upon a voter who said she didn’t think her vote made a difference so she wouldn’t be voting. I told her about my friend who ran for mayor and won her race by a coin toss. If there had been just one more vote, that coin toss wouldn’t have been necessary. Each of us have a duty to connect (and after two long years of pandemic politics) to re-connect with women to ensure that every woman in America knows that her voice matters in 2022.
Eileen Sobjack is president of the National Federation of Republican Women .
