‘No Time to Fail’ — An empathetic look at the people who make elections work

Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

There has never been a better time to see how elections work. With intense interest in campaigns, and with the foundations of representative democracy at stake, filmmakers Sara Archambault and Margo Guernsey have brought us “No Time to Fail,” a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 election that chronicles the experiences of election officials in Rhode Island, from the state level to the cities of Providence, Cranston and Central Falls.

Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, disinformation and threats spurred by former President Donald Trump’s baseless accusations of fraud, the documentary shows how public servants ensure voters are able to participate in the American experiment.

