Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 18:44 Hits: 3

President Biden on Monday will provide an update on the portal student loan borrowers can use to apply for debt relief.

The portal recently opened for public beta testing.

The president is slated to speak at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3693036-watch-live-biden-delivers-update-on-student-debt-relief-portal-beta-test/