Federal Prosecutors Join Effort to Bar Ghost Guns

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 17 October 2022 00:49 Hits: 4

Plastic Guns Cannot Be Traced, Making Them Ideal for Murders

Federal prosecutors are supporting a New York City lawsuit against firearms companies that sell illegal, unfinished firearms parts to build “ghost guns” which have helped criminals make our cities into killing grounds.

Breon Peace, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, filed a motion earlier this month supporting the lawsuit against Arm or Ally LLC and four other firearms companies.

“The United States has serious concerns about the proliferation of untraceable firearms,” the prosecutors wrote.

Rock Slide offers immediate shipping of “unlimited quantities” of what it boasts are untraceable killing machines.

Guns made from kits are called “ghost guns” because they don’t have serial numbers used to trace them. Police found 45,240 suspected ghost guns at potential crime scenes from 2016 through 2021, including 692 homicides or suspected homicides.

In New York City, police say they found 263 ghost guns during arrests in 2021. About 9% of guns recovered by NYPD during arrests in 2022 were ghost guns.

Indie Gun web page offering guns that police cannot trace as of 16 October 2022

Gun seller Indie Gun’s webpage as of 16 October 2022

Selling unfinished frames or receivers in New York City to make guns has been illegal since February 2020.

The recovered ghost guns include a loaded 9 mm pistol that a 17-year-old was carrying into his Brooklyn high school. The Queens County district attorney has described an assembly line to bring ghost guns into the city as a “polymer pipeline,” named for the polymer parts used in most ghost gun frames.

Ghost guns are just one of many problems law enforcement must contend with since the U.S. Supreme Court effectively edited out of our Constitution the first four words of our Second Amendment: “a well regulated Militia.”

David Cay Johnston, DCReport co-founder, with his backpack — which doesn’t hold a nuclear weapon.

Since the Second Amendment refers to “arms,” not “guns,” DCReport co-founder David Cay Johnston has argued—absurdly to be sure—that he has a right to carry a nuclear bomb in his backpack since it will ensure no one messes with him.

The New York City government asked Judge Jesse Furman to order Arm or Ally LLC and the other gun businesses to stop selling parts or complete ghost guns in New York City and to stop shipping ghost guns and parts there.

The other gun businesses named in the lawsuit are Rainier Arms, Salvo Technologies, Rock Slide USA and Indie Guns. Rock Slide offers immediate shipping of “unlimited quantities” of what it boasts are untraceable killing machines.

Salvo Technologies settled with the city in September, agreeing not to sell unfinished frames or receivers to New York residents or ship the parts there. It also agreed to turn over to the city the names of New York City residents who bought ghost gun parts.

Rock Slide and Rainier Arms reached similar settlement agreements.

Arm or Ally told Furman it was in settlement talks with the city. The remaining defendant, Indie Guns, LLC, has asked Furman to dismiss the case because it is similar to a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“They do not both have standing to bring the same action on behalf of the city at the same time,” wrote the attorneys for Indie Guns.

Action Box/What You Can Do About It Ask your local prosecutor to consider legal action against dealers who sell parts to make ghost guns. Ask your local police chief to speak out against untraceable guns. Join a chapter of Brady.

The post Federal Prosecutors Join Effort to Bar Ghost Guns appeared first on DCReport.org.

Read more https://www.dcreport.org/2022/10/16/federal-prosecutors-join-effort-to-bar-ghost-guns/