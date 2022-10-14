Pelosi during Jan. 6 insurrection: 'We will have totally failed' if election proceedings don't continue

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 01:24 Hits: 3

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) insisted that the proceedings of Congress certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election must be able to continue as the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection was unfolding.

CNN aired footage that Alexandra Pelosi, the House speaker’s daughter who is a filmmaker, on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Thursday. The recordings showed the reactions of Pelosi and other congressional leaders as the day progressed.

Video showed Pelosi repeatedly insisting after members of Congress were evacuated from the Capitol that the House and Senate must be able to complete their work to certify the results.

“If they stop the proceedings, we will have totally failed,” Pelosi said, referring to the rioters.

She tells her staff members and someone on the phone that the proceedings must continue.

Pelosi said “we’re here until what, until the National Guard decides to come and get rid of these people?”

The House Jan. 6 Select Committee showed some clips of the footage during its public hearing on Thursday, which Alexandra had provided.

