Arizona poll finds Kelly leads Masters for Senate, Lake ahead in governor's race

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 18:40 Hits: 2

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8071414","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p3","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8071414%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxNDE0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.v-nBk3vYPwR3ql6Fhy5F5bx8E_6uXAm6epF3KZKUdpQ","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8071414?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5ii%2BcJcGaUS%2BNy9RYV%2BlWrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"8065732","title":"Ukraine Update","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/2A3/F7B/2A3F7B8483B9089F2183D354CF89A160_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d4f282c255453d2db1de4aee0e2ee6ab","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDY1NzMyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.4d4t_5wahFvljj9CnpLip8mRrMg3r3VrHJ_WceVC6l4","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8043774","title":"PUTIN/RUSSIA","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/168/1B9/1681B9A893D3C9263EDC8000EE91649C_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=aa99035c6611b05bb3e6e437897e09de","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDQzNzc0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.6rlNyYUHEzmTQHUivFeZTqr0NrOCDNdPQ5-buGUovfE","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8043748","title":"CA Sanctuary for Youth Trans","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/988/EA2/988EA26501B78498AF8EC3C420D497DF_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=d666b2c16a1f5eba5cdb0b4a8209d40a","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDQzNzQ4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.-x9UXtGkGA8K_jOObCWwqaPtC1qLH5xnXyzj9sBQ_FM","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"8072022","title":"Briahna Joy Gray: Houston police INTIMIDATE budget proceeding in MASSIVE authoritarian red flag","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/AF7/593/AF7593717DB932337EE3BBB86DA70B39.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=kyL6kp4VEsb97KXyuhp2WZgsGvo","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcyMDIyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.kVlxtlbnoz-zT22oUvyFibs8gZ7HsSf411bJpo301sc","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8071997","title":"Warnock LEADS scandal-plagued Herschel Walker, but Stacey Abrams falling behind in Georgia gov race","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/6B3/CCB/6B3CCBAFBA4C09C8772C0B5DE152C83C.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=M467M8-eKK-d5aCu4OMw5Ja7Ff0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxOTk3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.6LkCJfgXYUekCgjnGrGFx0Pm3MzJo7P5gph2rkpKbEo","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8071707","title":"Climate change is REAL, but the climate APOCALYPSE is not: Michael Schellenberger","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/BEB/13E/BEB13E1EFF4C99453E4219DDC0A22AD0.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Zr8mvYrp9EkONRR87c-yFR2onlc","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxNzA3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.Nh9RSLnltCSDrLW9rhKfauwTNNErzz8p0oki_xCo3Rk","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8071728","title":"Fetterman sits for 1st IN-PERSON INTERVIEW since stroke, journalist accused of ABLEISM","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/641/93F/64193FC927E9FBE452AD68DFF5A5C46B.jpg?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=kRLB5dyPcGLP2K653I_sizr8TV8","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxNzI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.DlkztvB2NiZifkkaK2D0OEYVWMPbCvL3vVAUulGaVMc","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8068827","title":"Rhode Island Gubernatorial Debate 1st Half - Oct. 11","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/792/C5A/792C5A5484663538ACFFA2C5592560B9_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=8f9bc021fefafdf95102b52338cdd8f0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDY4ODI3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.rF7v01TF9d_uthdLUUT1nSQzWY9RSYyuqretIN7cb78","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8071962","title":"Social Security Administration announces 8.7 percent COLA hike, largest in 40 years","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/12A/0A9/12A0A943AE434CC0E873465EEECA99FB_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=2597214cd0956b6cfd1908399153db28","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxOTYyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.gKQp8j46VEXlUjs7hKA6AZ3JLVzgHL-8fJfiEG8QjKo","ad_unit_path":""},{"mcpid":"8071883","title":"SOT: Sec Def NATO Remarks and Press Conf","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B2D/6E0/B2D6E0781CEBCF06A732EF569BB7952C_6.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=a21a18033523c912f423d9bebc6bb95e","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MDcxODgzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjU2OTI3Mjh9.VhdL8BAyy5Tfsor9poTxEGstWwQgmvSS2Du4WyVYeVM","ad_unit_path":""}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

Democratic candidate Mark Kelly is leading in the race for Arizona’s Senate seat, while Republican nominee Kari Lake is ahead in the race for the governor’s mansion, according to a new poll released on Thursday.

The InsiderAdvantage-Fox 10 poll showed both Kelly and Lake leading their opponents by about 4 points, with less than four weeks left until the midterm elections.

Forty-six percent of registered Arizona voters said they supported Kelly in the Senate race, compared to the 42 percent who said they backed his Republican rival, Blake Masters. In the governor’s race, Lake led Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, 49 percent to 46 percent.

While several recent polls have showed Kelly leading in the Senate contest, the governor’s race has remained extremely close, going both ways in the polls. A CNN poll from last week showed Kelly up by 6 points and Hobbs up by 3 points. However, a Marist poll from late September showed Lake holding a slim 1-point lead over Hobbs.

Thursday's poll from InsiderAdvantage and Fox 10 was conducted with 550 registered voters and had a margin of error of about 4 percentage points.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3686889-arizona-poll-finds-kelly-leads-masters-for-senate-lake-ahead-in-governors-race/