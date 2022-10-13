Supreme Court rejects Trump plea for intervention on special master

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 19:36 Hits: 2

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied former President Trump’s plea to intervene in his legal battle and allow the special master to review the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

The court’s move came in a brief unsigned order without explanation. Justice Clarence Thomas, who handles emergency matters arising from Florida, had referred the matter to the full court.

Trump’s request to the high court followed an interim ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in favor of the Justice Department that exempted roughly 100 classified records from review by a neutral party, known as a special master, from the voluminous records seized from Trump’s Florida home.

Trump’s lawyers, in court papers filed last week, argued that the Atlanta-based federal appeals court erred by allowing the Justice Department to appeal a move that was procedural in nature. They urged the justices vacate the 11th Circuit’s partial stay, arguing that it “impairs substantially the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the Special Master.”

The Supreme Court’s denial of the request means fewer than five justices voted in Trump’s favor, though a vote breakdown was not publicly disclosed, as is typical.

The investigation into Trump’s potentially criminal mishandling of highly sensitive government information has been ensnared in procedural court wrangling since shortly after the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump’s Palm Beach residence in early August.

This story was updated at 3:16 p.m.

