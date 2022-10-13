OPEC+ cuts could be 'tipping point' for recession, global energy agency warns

Articles

Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022

Oil supply cuts from a group of nations known as OPEC+ may be the “tipping point” for a global economy nearing recession, warned the International Energy Agency (IEA).

“The OPEC+ bloc’s plan to sharply curtail oil supplies to the market has derailed the growth trajectory of oil supply through the remainder of this year and next, with the resulting higher price levels exacerbating market volatility and heightening energy security concerns,” said the organization’s new oil market report.

“With unrelenting inflationary pressures and interest rate hikes taking their toll, higher oil prices may prove the tipping point for a global economy already on the brink of recession,” it continued.

The IEA is made up of 31 member countries and formed in the 1970s to respond to global oil supply disruptions. Earlier this year, member countries including the U.S. coordinated releases from their oil reserves in an attempt to bring down fuel prices.

Market analysts have warned that the world may be headed toward a recession, and President Biden even acknowledged this week that a “slight recession” was possible.

The report follows a 2 million barrel per day cut from OPEC+ nations, which include Russia and Saudi Arabia. The announcement hiked the price of oil.

The IEA said in its new report, however, that supply will likely be reduced by less than the full 2 million barrels, since most members of the group of oil producers have failed to meet their production targets.

The report projected that the decline is more likely to be closer to 1 million barrels per day.

