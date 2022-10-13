Google adds Trump's Truth Social to Play Store after holdup

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 01:56 Hits: 0

Google has added former President Trump’s Truth Social app to its Google Play Store after a holdup over its content moderation plans.

Trump Media and Technology Group, which owns Truth Social, had criticized the tech giant in August after it said the app did not meet Google’s standard policies, namely having effective systems for moderating user-generated content.

The app now appears in the Play Store, and Google confirmed the news to multiple outlets.

Google told CNBC Truth Social agreed to take steps to moderate content in the app, including removing or blocking users who incite violence.

The company’s CEO, former Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), told Reuters in a statement on Wednesday that the app would soon be available for Android users.

"It's been a pleasure to work with Google, and we're glad they helped us to finally bring Truth Social to all Americans, regardless of what device they use," Nunes told the outlet.

Trump created the app after Twitter banned him for comments he made surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Despite being available for Apple users in the App Store, Truth Social had not appeared in the Play Store for months.

Google indicated in August the delay was because Truth Social did not comply with Google’s requirements, including one to remove objectionable posts that incite violence.

The app’s parent company criticized Google in a statement at the time, saying it was selectively enforcing its policies.

“[Trump Media and Technology Group] has continuously worked in good faith with Google to ensure that the Truth Social Android App complies with Google's policies without compromising our promise to be a haven for free speech,” the company wrote.

“As our users know, Truth Social is building a vibrant, family-friendly environment that works expeditiously to remove content that violates its Terms of Service — which independent observers have noted are among the most robust in the industry,” the statement continued.

Elon Musk, who is embroiled in legal battle with Twitter that will determine if he takes over the company, has indicated a willingness to reverse Trump’s ban if he ultimately owns Twitter.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3685750-google-adds-trumps-truth-social-to-play-store-after-holdup/