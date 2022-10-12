Elon Musk says he's sold 10,000 of 'Burnt Hair' perfume

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 19:25 Hits: 2

Elon Musk said he sold 10,000 bottles of "Burnt Hair" perfume through his business The Boring Company, earning more than $1 million in sales from the product.

The billionaire announced the news in a series of tweets. He called his "Burnt Hair" perfume, which costs $100 per bottle, "the finest fragrance on Earth!"

"Doesn't get more lit than this!" the world's richest man tweeted.

Musk has changed his Twitter bio to read: "Perfume Salesman."

On The Boring Company's website, the perfume is further described as "The Essence of Repugnant Desire."

“Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," a quote on the site reads.

The Boring Company, which Musk founded in 2016, is devoted to building underground tunnels to "solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic," according to its website, but has also sold odd products to raise money for the business.

In 2018, Musk began selling a product called "Not A Flamethrower," which is actually a flamethrower designed and produced by The Boring Company.

More than 1,000 of the flamethrowers have been confiscated across the world, with at least two related investigations launched in the U.S., according to TechCrunch.

Musk discontinued the product after selling more than 20,000 flamethrowers, which do not shoot flames over a long distance and are legal for commercial purchase in the U.S.

It's unclear if his new "Burnt Hair" product is here to stay, but the billionaire seems enthused about it.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable — why did I even fight it for so long!?" he tweeted.

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/business/3685016-elon-musk-says-hes-sold-10000-of-burnt-hair-perfume/