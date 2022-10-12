Biden: 'I believe I can beat Donald Trump again'

Articles

President Biden on Tuesday expressed confidence he could beat former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup as the two men openly tease the prospect of running again.

Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper that he'll focus on whether he'll seek another term after the midterm elections in November. The president and White House officials have repeatedly said Biden intends to run again in 2024, but have stopped short of definitively saying he will seek re-election.

"Is one of the calculations that you think you’re the only one who can beat Donald Trump?" Tapper asked.

"I believe I can beat Donald Trump again," Biden responded.

Biden has in the past indicated he would welcome a rematch with Trump, whom he defeated in the 2020 election. The president told reporters at a NATO summit in March that he would be "very fortunate" to run against Trump again.

While Biden's approval rating has been stuck around 40 percent in recent months, polling has still shown him leading Trump in a hypothetical rematch.

A Wall Street Journal poll conducted in late August found Biden leading by 6 percentage points, 50-44, in a potential rematch with Trump.

But many voters are skeptical about supporting either man in 2024. Biden would be 81 on Election Day in 2024, while Trump would be 78.

A CAPS/Harris poll released last month found 67 percent of voters said Biden should not seek another term, while 57 percent said Trump should not run for another term.

