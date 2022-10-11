Putin raises 'concern' about Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant during meeting with UN watchdog

Articles

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog on Tuesday, with Putin raising “concern” about the situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russian forces have occupied territory surrounding the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, for months since its invasion began, although Ukrainian staff continue to operate it, with some reportedly held at gunpoint at times.

The International Energy Atomic Agency (IAEA), which sent employees to the plant, has repeatedly raised alarm about nearby shelling that risks a nuclear disaster. The group’s head, Rafael Grossi, traveled to Russia as part of his efforts to facilitate a plan for a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the plant.

“We are very happy to see you and will be pleased to discuss with you all issues of mutual interest and probably even some issues that cause concern to some, including us, for instance everything related to the situation around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” Putin said during the meeting. “In any case, we are open to this dialogue and glad to see you.”

Grossi responded by similarly expressing his worries about the plant given the nearby fighting.

“The issues of the day are perhaps those which make our discussion today very important and indispensable, indeed, since we do have issues that have to do with nuclear safety and nuclear security, particularly the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant,” Grossi said. “And as you know, I have been displaying efforts to try to avoid a nuclear accident that could be very detrimental in general terms and in particular in the region.”

Grossi previously indicated he will return to Ukraine following his trip to St. Petersburg, calling the establishment of a protection zone an “absolute and urgent imperative.”

The meeting came as Energoatom, the Ukrainian state nuclear power company that operates the Zaporizhzhia plant, accused Russia of kidnapping and torturing the facility’s deputy director general.

“We appeal to the IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi and the entire world community to take all possible measures for the immediate release of Valeriy Martyniuk from the captivity of the Russian occupiers and his return to the performance of duties,” the agency wrote in a Telegram post.

Energoatom previously alleged Russia kidnapped the plant’s director.

The plant is located near the border of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one of four regions Russia annexed earlier this month. U.S. and Western officials have condemned the land grab as a violation of international law.

The conflict has continued to escalate in recent days, with Putin calling up to 300,000 reservists, threatening the West with using nuclear weapons and launching dozens of missile strikes across Ukraine, including places far from the front lines.

Disruptions at Zaporizhzhia already posed obstacles for Ukraine's electrical grid, but those strikes delivered a further hit, causing officials to urge residents to conserve power use as they halted electricity exports.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/3683108-putin-raises-concern-about-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant-during-meeting-with-un-watchdog/