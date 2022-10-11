Articles

The White House has released a preview of what the student debt relief applications look like as the site is expected to drop this month for borrowers.

In a Twitter post, the administration previewed what the application looks like if a person is applying on their phone, showing a relatively simple process for borrowers.

Borrowers will have to provide their name, social security number, date of birth, phone number and email address in the application.

Individuals will then have to agree to terms and conditions that include providing financial documents if the Department of Education requests them, understanding relief will not be given if they don’t qualify or don’t apply before March 31, 2024 and affirming they meet the qualifications for the relief.

The end of the application includes a box that individuals have to check where a person has to “certify under penalty of perjury” that all the information provided is correct and there are legal repercussions if information is falsified.

After an individual provides that information and agrees to the terms, all they have to do is submit the application. The application will be available over the phone and desktop in English and Spanish.

No financial documents or federal student identification is needed for the initial application, although the department can request further information after their review of an individual’s situation.

Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be reviewing applications to check eligibility and work with loan service providers to process relief, according to the White House.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3683184-white-house-releases-preview-of-student-debt-relief-application/