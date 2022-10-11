Sanders calls on Democrats to focus on more than abortion ahead of midterms

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urged his Democratic colleagues in Congress to not only focus on the issue of abortion ahead of the November midterms.

In an op-ed published by The Guardian on Monday, Sanders wrote that he disagrees with the advice Democratic candidates are getting from who he refers to as “establishment consultants and directors of well-funded Super Pacs” that they should focus only on abortion as campaigns make their closing arguments.

“But, as we enter the final weeks of the 2022 midterm elections, I am alarmed to hear the advice that many Democratic candidates are getting from establishment consultants and directors of well-funded Super Pacs that the closing argument of Democrats should focus only on abortion. Cut the 30-second abortion ads and coast to victory,” Sanders wrote in his op-ed.

“I disagree," Sanders added. “In my view, while the abortion issue must remain on the front burner, it would be political malpractice for Democrats to ignore the state of the economy and allow Republican lies and distortions to go unanswered.”

In June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling establishing a constitutional right to abortion. The court’s decision resulted in several GOP-led states enacting severe restrictions or outright bans on the procedure.

Sanders cited a statistic that showed 60 percent of Americans are currently living paycheck to paycheck, while prescription drug prices continue to soar within a "dysfunctional" health system.

“None of what I am suggesting here is 'radical'. It is, in fact, extremely popular. It is what the American people want. If we close this critical midterm campaign with a clear, unified vision to meet the needs of working families, to take on corporate greed, and protect a woman’s right to choose, we will begin to rebuild the trust between Democrats in Washington and the working families of this country,” Sanders wrote. “And we’ll win the election.”

