Democrats 'need new blood,' congresswoman says

Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022

Democrats need leaders who are younger and more reflective of the country, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"We need a new generation," Slotkin, who is 46, said. "We need new blood, period, across the Democratic Party in the House, the Senate and the White House."

President Joe Biden, who was the oldest person to assume the presidency, is set to become an octogenarian next month. The three top Democrats in the House — Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn — have each already hit that milestone.

Slotkin would support Biden's reelection, she said, but highlighted the fact that she is "one of a handful of members" who has not voted for Pelosi as speaker.

The moderate Michigan representative is facing one of the most competitive reelection races in a battleground state, with Biden having won her district very narrowly in 2020. Despite political gains by Democrats over the summer, Republicans are still expected to take back a majority in the House.

Slotkin also said she would also like to see more leadership from the Midwest.

"That's been important to me, is to reflect the middle of the country," Slotkin said. "We're here too."

