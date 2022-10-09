To ensure Biden's EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 23:10 Hits: 4

At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured billions into installing a vast network of charging stations. Unfortunately, many electric utilities have remained steadfast in unfairly cornering this market and using their monopolistic control over electricity to box out competitors.

If the Biden administration and lawmakers across the country want to achieve a full transition to EVs and reach their goal of over 500,000 EV charging stations installed, they must address and revise current rate structures that hinder private investment in new infrastructure.

While utilities should be focused on modernizing the grid or investing in new renewable energy systems, many have ventured into the electric vehicle (EV) charging market. For small businesses and average ratepayers, this decision pulls focus from more vital projects and drives anti-competitive practices.

One such practice is known as demand charges, which are billed by utilities every time energy usage spikes for a particular location. So when a small business spends thousands of dollars purchasing and installing a fast charging station, they then face an additional fee every time a car plugs in. Suddenly, their efforts to hasten the EV transition and serve new clientele become a financial burden when their monthly accumulation of demand charges outweighs the revenue they earn from selling the electricity.

These fees charged by utility companies make it unprofitable to operate an EV charger, which means the private sector will not be able to aid in expanding the national EV charging station network; and as evidenced by how our current transportation sector is fueled, the private sector is critical to a national network.

Many rural fuel stops and small businesses often have prime locations to serve customers in hard-to-reach areas, helping to eliminate the range anxiety that is so often an EV deal breaker for those in the market for a new vehicle. Plus, these locations often serve customers for a short period of time, meaning they’re more likely to install fast charging stations that help charge vehicles in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

In addition, these businesses also have a tremendous incentive to keep their charging stations open given their immense upfront cost. This helps provide assurance to drivers that a station will be open when they arrive amid a growing frustration amongst EV owners due to the sheer number of broken or inoperable charging stations. A recent survey found one in five respondents who sought a public charger ended up not charging and that 72 percent of the time the station was out of service.

Electric utilities are not subject to their own demand charges and thus have an unfair advantage that discourages others from expanding the broader network of EV charging stations because they cannot fairly compete.

In addition, utilities are using ratepayer funds to invest in charging stations that don’t serve the bulk of ratepayers. Only 5 percent of new car sales in 2022 are now fully electric vehicles. This means electric utilities are forcing all ratepayers to bankroll investments that don’t directly benefit them nor keep the lights on when extreme weather ravages the grid.

Fortunately, states like New Hampshire and Alaska have acted to either reduce or eliminate demand charges within their utility’s rate structures. In New Hampshire, demand charges for EV charging stations were slashed in half, while Alaska had their electric utilities resubmit rate plans without demand charges for fast charging stations.

It’s time for the rest of the country to follow their lead and begin easing the burden on small businesses while pushing utilities to revise rate structures and spend ratepayer funds on projects that actually keep the lights on. State lawmakers have an enormous opportunity to supercharge an EV future with federal funds; they shouldn’t squander it by letting demand charges hold the private sector back.

New Hampshire state Sen. David Watters chairs the NH Commission on Offshore Wind and Port Development and sits on the Energy and Natural Resources, the Transportation, and the Capital Budget Committees. He previously chaired the Commission on Electric Vehicle Infrastructure.

