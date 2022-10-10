Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 10 October 2022 03:28 Hits: 3

New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, the state's Republican nominee for governor, said Sunday that he and his family are unhurt after two people were shot outside his Long Island home.

"The two individuals who were shot were laying down under my front porch and the bushes in front of our porch," Zeldin said in a statement shared to Twitter.

Zeldin said his two 16-year-old daughters were at the family home during the incident and called 911, while the lawmaker and his wife were in transit from a parade in the Bronx.

"One of the bullets landed just 30 feet" from his daughters, Zeldin added.

The Suffolk County Police Department issued a brief statement saying it was investigating the shooting, which appeared to have no connection to Zeldin’s family, per the Associated Press.

Zeldin said he did not know the identities of the two victims, but that they had been transported to local hospitals while law enforcement began investigating the incident.

"My daughters are shaken, but ok. Like so many New Yorkers, crime has literally made its way to our front door," Zeldin said.

Zeldin has made crime a central theme of his uphill bid to our New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who said she had been briefed on the incident.

"As we await more details, I’m relieved to hear the Zeldin family is safe and grateful for law enforcement's quick response," she said on Twitter.

The Hill has reached out to the Suffolk County police department for more information.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/3680612-2-shot-outside-home-of-ny-gubernatorial-candidate-lee-zeldin/