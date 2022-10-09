Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 09 October 2022 01:16 Hits: 5

Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information.

The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.

Users were typically prompted to login into their Facebook account upon downloading the apps, which would allow the malware to steal their login information.

The people who developed the malware apps also published fake positive reviews in the app stores to cover up any negative reviews that appeared, Meta noted.

All the identified malware apps have since been removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and Meta said it is alerting people whose information might have been unknowingly compromised.

The company warned users to be wary of apps that require social media credentials and to check an app’s download count, ratings and positive and negative reviews to determine if it’s reputable. They also recommended confirming whether the app actually provides the functions that it promises.

If users are worried that they might have downloaded a malware app, Meta suggested that they reset their passwords, enable two-factor authentication and turn on login alerts.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3679651-meta-says-it-detected-more-than-400-malware-apps-targeting-users-facebook-login-information/