Instagram restricts Ye's page for post it says violates platform's policies

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 08 October 2022 18:07 Hits: 1

Instagram has restricted the profile page for the rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for violating the platform’s policies.

A Meta spokesperson told The Hill the platform deleted content from his page and restricted the account, which they said the platform may do for repeated violations of its rules. Restrictions may include suspensions from posting, commenting or sending direct messages.

The spokesperson did not say what posts Ye made that prompted the restriction, but the American Jewish Committee (AJC) posted on Instagram on Friday to criticize a post Ye made in which he appeared to suggest rapper and record producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is controlled by Jewish people.

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” Ye texted Combs, according to a screenshot of the text message that he posted on Instagram.

“I told you this was war,” he added.

The post is no longer on Ye’s page.

The AJC also criticized Ye for comments he made in an interview with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that aired Thursday, saying that former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner worked to make peace between Israel and Arab nations “to make money.”

The AJC criticized Ye’s remarks as antisemitic and said that he needs to learn that “words matter.”

Ye tweeted early Saturday morning in an apparent response to the Instagram restrictions, criticizing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He posted a picture of the two of them among a group of several other men.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/3679324-instagram-restricts-yes-page-for-post-it-says-violates-platforms-policies/