Health Care — GOP targets Democratic drug pricing law

The National Gallery of Art is now down to three paintings by Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer — of “Girl with a Pearl Earring” fame — though it turns out they never had four to begin with.
In health news, Senate Republicans are eyeing a repeal of Democrats' drug pricing law, citing potential high drug costs.
Senate Republicans on Friday introduced a bill that would roll back the drug pricing reforms included in the sweeping Inflation Reduction Act, including the measures allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and capping annual drug expenses for many seniors.
Refresher: The bill allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time in the program’s history. It placed a $2,000 out-of-pocket cap on annual drug costs for seniors on Medicare, as well as a $35 monthly copay for insulin.
If passed, Lankford’s bill states it would make it so that the drug pricing measures in the Inflation Reduction Act “had never been enacted.”
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lambasted the bill on Twitter, saying it puts “special interests before working families.”
“Their new bill is a giveaway to Big Pharma at the expense of seniors by ending Medicare’s new ability to negotiate lower drug prices,” Jean-Pierre said. “Their vision for the country is extreme and out of touch with working families across the country.”
Democrats are seeking to keep abortion in the headlines ahead of the midterm elections in an effort to make it top of mind for voters as they seek to retain control of the House and Senate.
Their strategy comes as Republicans have tried to steer the focus to crime, the economy and immigration, all topics Democrats would like to avoid ahead of November.
But it’s also playing out as Republicans continue to generate news about the issue themselves.
Winning issue: Abortion is an issue Democrats believe will play well with suburban women, a key voting demographic in a number of swing states. A Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Wednesday showed the group favoring Democrats over Republicans on the issue 40 percent to 24 percent.
Meanwhile, the White House and Democrats continue to bash Graham’s legislation, highlighting Republicans’ messaging challenges on the issue.
The national status of public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic may expire, and the White House Covid team could get phased out as early as mid-2023.
By then, there may be new governors in office from the midterm elections. State legislatures may also see a wave of change as seats open and get filled. All of this could have significant implications on the COVID response and surveillance of the coronavirus, experts warn, potentially putting the public at risk.
New state representatives and governors will have the power to enact laws around data sharing and privacy that might limit COVID reporting.
There’s already been cases of state laws limiting health departments’ ability to require vaccination.
Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the most senior member of the Senate GOP conference, says he would vote against a national 15-week abortion ban sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that has caused a political headache for fellow Republicans.
“I would vote ‘no,’” Grassley said at a televised debate Thursday night with his Democratic election opponent, Mike Franken.
A Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa poll conducted in July showed Grassley leading Franken, a retired Navy admiral, by 8 points, 47 percent to 39 percent.
The White House is pushing newly released data on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccinations as uptake for the updated bivalent booster shot remains low one month after it was authorized.
In a press briefing on Friday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said this research “doubles down on the work that we’re doing on vaccination.”
“We’ve been trying to make sure that we stay ahead of this virus and keep America not only healthy but strong and keep our economy healthy and strong,” said Becerra.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said almost every death due to COVID-19 in the U.S. is now preventable, adding that the administration was “laser focused” on reducing illnesses and deaths in the country, though he declined to give an exact numerical goal when asked.
Part of achieving the administration’s goal begins with “making sure that every American gets an updated COVID vaccine,” according to Jha.
