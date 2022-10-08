GA prosecutor seeks testimony from Gingrich, Flynn, other Trump allies in 2020 election probe

Articles

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions on Friday to compel testimony from a range of allies of former President Trump as part of her investigation into alleged efforts to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press reported that Willis filed the petitions for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.), former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former White House attorney Eric Herschmann and others to testify in the investigation.

Willis has been looking into a slew of steps that Trump and his allies took to try to overturn President Biden’s victory in the state.

Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Guiliani testified before a grand jury that Willis gathered in August, and she has been battling Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to compel his testimony. The fight over his participation is pending in court.

Willis began her investigation shortly after an audio recording of Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) was publicized. Trump called Raffensperger in January 2021, telling him to “find” the roughly 11,000 votes he needed to win the state.

Gingrich did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment through his multimedia production company Gingrich360, where he serves as chairman.

The Hill has reached out to Flynn's lawyer for comment. The Hill was unable to reach Herschmann.

Willis has said she plans to suspend her investigation’s public activities in the month before the November midterm elections.

At least 17 people have been notified that they are targets of a criminal investigation from Willis, including Guiliani. The other 16 are fake electors who created documents to declare Trump the winner in the state.

Willis has said she expects to make a decision about whether to seek Trump’s testimony in the fall.

