Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 05 October 2022 18:00 Hits: 2

Former President Trump will be in Miami on Wednesday afternoon to address the National Hispanic Leadership Conference, an event featuring conservative Hispanic leaders.

The speech is scheduled for 4 pm ET.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3674638-watch-live-trump-speaks-at-national-hispanic-leadership-conference-in-miami/