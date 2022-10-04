Who is Christian Walker, Herschel Walker's son?

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R), has made headlines in recent days speaking out against his father in videos on Twitter.

Despite previously attending a political rally for his father, Christian Walker decided on Monday to release videos against his father after The Daily Beast reported Herschel Walker paid for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion.

In those videos, Christian Walker called his father a "liar" and said he is not the "family values" candidate he claims to be, causing a stir in the media and for Herschel Walker's campaign.

Walker is not new to the media attention as he has been a popular voice in right-wing circles after blowing up on the social media app Tik Tok.

Here is what you need to know about Christian Walker:

Walker’s popularity before the videos dropped

Christian Walker was well known by many before the recent videos due to his fame on Tik Tok for making videos against Democrats and speaking in favor of conservative values and the Republican party.

His short videos centered on many particular topics, as Christian loudly and passionately proclaimed his right-wing political views.

According to Walker’s Twitter, his first account on Tik Tok was banned back in 2021 at 400,000 followers. Walker did create a new account that currently has more than 165,000 followers.

As his popularity grew, Christian also decided to become a podcaster, creating a podcast called “uncancellable” that was number one in entertainment news at one point, according to his Twitter.

Walker previously supported his father

Christian Walker recent videos against his father came as a shock as he previously seemed supportive of his father’s campaign.

In December of last year, Christian Walker spoke at his father’s campaign rally in support of his run for Senate.

“Had the honor of introducing my dad, @HerschelWalker, last night at Mar a Lago,” Christian Walker tweeted. “I got to preach about how authoritarian and HORRIFIC Democrats are, then got to hug a future senator. Perfect night.”

Walker is known for supporting Republican candidates

Part of his popularity on Tik Tok was his support of former President Trump and other Republican candidates.

As recently as July, Christian Walker posted on Twitter he was moving to Florida, or as he put it, “DESANTIS-LAND.”

“I’M ESCAPING CALIFORNIA AND MOVING TO FLORIDA!!! California has been ruined by the left. They punish hard work and reward bad behavior,” Christian Walker tweeted. “I’m off to somewhere that supports my values and protects it’s residents. SEE YOU IN MIAMI, DESANTIS-LAND, FLORIDA”

Walker's videos against his father

Christian Walker released three videos against Hershel Walker between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The videos came after The Daily Beast reported Herschel Walker paid for his ex-girlfriend to get an abortion, a report Herschel Walker denies.

“Family values, people?” Christian Walker said in a video after the report. “He has four kids, four different women, he wasn’t in the house raising one of them, he was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?”

“I was silent lie after lie after lie,” he continued. “The abortion part drops yesterday, it’s literally his handwriting in the card, they say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter, he lies about it. OK, I’m done, I’m done. Everything has been a lie.”

In the video, Christian Walker said he only supported his father at the campaign event last year because he was told Herschel Walker was going to “get ahead of his past and hold himself accountable.”

“None of that happened,” Christian Walker said.

