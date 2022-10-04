WH says Biden 'intends' to run in 2024 after report he said  'I’m going to do it again'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 19:00

The White House on Tuesday reiterated that President Biden intends to run again after Rev. Al Sharpton had said that the president told him he will seek another term.

Sharpton reportedly told his staff at the National Action Network staff that Biden privately told him in August he will be seeking another term, according to NBC News.

“I’m going to do it again,” Biden told Sharpton, according to an official with Sharpton’s National Action Network.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if those reports were true at Tuesday's briefing.

“The president has said this himself he intends to run in 2024,” she said.

Jean-Pierre said she can’t speak too much on the 2024 election because of the Hatch Act, which prohibits executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

“I will just reiterate what the president has said many times … is that the president intends to,” she said.

The White House has insisted that Biden plans to run for reelection amid skepticism fueled by his relatively low approval ratings and questions about his age.

Last month, former White House official Cedric Richmond said definitively that Biden will run again in 2024.

“He’s running and we’re building an infrastructure for him to run and win,” Richmond, who is now a senior adviser for the Democratic National Committee, told NBC.

