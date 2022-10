Articles

Utah Rep. Blake Moore rides his Vespa scooter away from the Capitol on Friday after the House finished its legislative business, including passing a temporary continuing resolution to fund the government through mid-December. The chamber is now in recess for midterm campaigning and will be back in session on Nov. 14.

