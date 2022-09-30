Daze of our lives — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 14:45 Hits: 2

From President Joe Biden looking for the late Rep. Jackie Walorski at the White House Hunger Conference to Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer mixing up a judicial confirmation with the passage of the CR, confusion abounds in this week’s Hits and Misses. Other highlights include Sen. Kyrsten Sinema joking about Senate mobility, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sharing some personal information with the House Oversight panel, Sen. Bernie Sanders talking memes with Seth Meyers, and more.

