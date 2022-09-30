Sebastian Gorka wants in on House GOP Hunter Biden probe

Articles

Conservative commentator and former Trump White House adviser Sebastian Gorka on Friday said House Republicans should form a select committee to investigate Hunter Biden's business dealings — and offered his services to be a staff director for such a body.

House Republicans, anticipating taking control of the chamber and preparing to lead investigations into the Biden family, are getting requests from conservatives to up the ante on the probes, and Gorka said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) invited him to be involved in efforts to investigate President Biden’s son.

“I’d be honored to act as Staff Director for any serious GOP effort, because they need to get serious, and they need to investigate and have a special commission, a special Congressional committee, to investigate both the criminal, the RICO, and the national security aspects of Hunter Biden’s corruption, and the corruption of the Biden crime cartel family,” Gorka wrote in Breitbart on Friday. The Washington Examiner first reported his interest in working on a congressional inquiry targeting Biden.

Gaetz, a firebrand in the House Republican Conference, has also previously called for creation of a select committee to investigate Biden, but House GOP leadership has not committed to doing so.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, has committed to investigating the younger Biden’s business dealings if Republicans win the majority next year and he becomes chair of the committee. The panel has a copy of a hard drive from Biden's laptop and has been pouring over it; it has also sought documents on Biden's business activities.

Comer threw cold water on the idea of forming a select committee on the issue, adding that he expects the Oversight and Reform Committee to lead the investigation into Hunter Biden.

“I’ve told House leadership that I believe that we have the staff and we have the prep work already in place to be able to come out of the gate pretty strong with some hearings,” Comer told reporters. “I hope that everyone will just hold off on that and give the Oversight Committee a couple of opportunities to shine light on some of the wrongdoing with respect to the Biden influence peddling all over the world.”

Gaetz, though, told The Hill that there have not been final decisions made on the structure of Biden probes. He added that Comer has done a “great job” and that he is “well-positioned to play a leading role” in in any investigation into Biden.

Comer said he has never talked to Gorka.

Gorka argued to The Hill that House Republicans have not done enough.

“They haven't done anything substantive at all, and they're not doing anything,” Gorka said. “The Hunter Biden scandals are so multiple because they involve him, his father, his Uncle Frank. It hits upon, you know, almost every aspect of oversight, so you could have investigations of the Biden family in every committee. But my recommendation to Matt and to the Republicans is that you need to have a special investigatory committee because of the national security aspects of this.”

On Comer specifically, Gorka said: “Nobody's ever heard of him, and that tells you everything you need to know about him.”

Gorka suggested that former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Trump adviser Stephen Bannon, as well as several reporters who have reported on Hunter Biden, could be advisers to or witnesses for the committee he envisions.

Comer said that he has gotten a lot of outside tips and suggestions relating to Biden.

“I've talked to other people that go on conservative media a lot,” Comer said. “We will look at anything that has credibility, but at the end of the day, it's not going to be on Oversight stationary unless it's factual.”

