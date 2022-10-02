Scott declines to condemn Trump statement about McConnell’s ‘death wish’

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022 16:06 Hits: 3

Republican Sen. Rick Scott avoided criticizing former President Donald Trump on Sunday, asked repeatedly about threatening and racist language posted by Trump against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife on Saturday.

McConnell has a "DEATH WISH" because he is "approving" Democratic bills, Trump posted Saturday on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

Scott, the Florida senator who is the leader of Senate Republicans' campaign arm, repeatedly deflected questions on the attack from one member of his party against another in an exchange with host Margaret Brennan on CBS' "Face the Nation."

"What I want to make sure is what I can do. I can try my best to bring people together," Scott said when asked about the post, before pivoting to issues of inflation, spending and comments by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump also mocked Elaine Chao — McConnell's spouse — as "his China-loving wife Coco Chow." Chao served in President George W. Bush's Cabinet as secretary of Labor and in Trump's Cabinet as secretary of Transportation.

"The president likes to give people nicknames," Scott initially said in response to the comment, on CNN's "State of the Union." Pressed further by host Dana Bash, Scott said, "It's never, ever OK to be a racist," and added that he hopes no one says anything racist or inappropriate.

Chao resigned from her position in Trump's Cabinet shortly after the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

McConnell has criticized Scott for the agenda he put forth for Republican Senate candidates. The Kentuckian has also swiped at the "quality" of Senate candidates on the ballot in crucial upcoming midterm elections.

“Sen. McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here … We have great candidates,” the National Republican Senatorial Committee chair told POLITICO this summer.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/02/trump-mcconnell-death-wish-rick-scott-00059921