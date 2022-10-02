Democrats' lead among Latino voters shrinks in new survey

Articles

Democrats hold a 21-point lead on Republicans among Latino voters heading into the midterm elections, but that lead has slowly shrunk over the years, according to a new NBC News/Telemundo poll released Sunday.

In the poll of 1,000 Latino registered voters, 54 percent said they preferred a Democrat-controlled Congress and 33 percent said they prefer a Republican-controlled Congress, a lead that has dropped from previous NBC polling.

The registered voters included in the poll identified themselves from at least 20 Latino countries and territories, including Mexico, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

While Trump has espoused racist rhetoric against Latino migrants and implemented harsh policies at the border during his administration, the poll shows Latino voters support the GOP on border security and other issues like crime and the economy.

Latinos, however, back Democrats on issues like abortion, protecting constitutional rights, education and having the right approach to gun laws.

Democrats also have a lead over Republicans when it comes to the matter of abortion, 50 percent to 23 percent. The issue has become key in this election cycle after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion, according to the poll.

About 30 percent of Latinos have a favorable view of the Republican party, compared to a 49 percent favorability rating for Democrats, the poll shows.

Similarly, about 51 percent of Latino voters have a favorable view of President Biden, compared to 30 percent for Trump.

The NBC News/Telemundo poll was conducted Sept. 17 to Sept. 26 among 1,000 Latino voters. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.

