The National Archives and Records Administration said on Friday that it is still missing some records from the Trump administration.

“While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know that we do not have custody of everything we should,” Archivist Debra Steidel Wall said in a letter to the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

The National Archives does not have some messages that members of the Trump administration sent and received in unofficial accounts while conducting official business for the president, Wall said.

While the Archives has been able to recover these types of records from some former Trump officials, Wall said they are still missing messages from others who have not yet handed them over.

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has refused to turn over the messages from his unofficial account without a grant of immunity. The Justice Department sued Navarro for the documents in August, noting that he does not deny that he had the unofficial account or that the messages are the property of the U.S. government.

Wall did not provide an update in Friday’s letter about the records held by former President Trump himself, instead referring the committee to the Justice Department’s investigation.

The National Archives, with the help of the Justice Department and FBI, has recovered hundreds of presidential records from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence over the last year, including dozens of classified documents.

Disputes over the status of the Mar-a-Lago documents has resulted in an ongoing legal battle between the DOJ and Trump. Following Judge Aileen Cannon’s recent decision to extend the timeline of the case, it is now expected to drag into 2023.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3670536-national-archives-says-it-is-still-missing-some-trump-administration-records/