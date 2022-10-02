129 killed in stampede at Indonesian soccer match

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022

A stampede at an Indonesian soccer match left 129 dead on Saturday night, The Associated Press reported.

Riot police fired tear gas into the crowd after several fights broke out at Kanjuruhan Stadium in the city of Malang in East Java province, according to the AP.

The tear gas led to panic and hundreds of individuals ran to the stadium’s exit. Thirty four people were killed instantly, after being trampled.

The East Java Police Chief told the AP that the death toll will likely increase. More than 300 people were rushed to nearby hospitals, with many dying on the way and during treatment, the AP reported.

The fights broke out at Kanjuruhan Stadium on Saturday after an Indonesian Premier League game between Persebaya Surabaya and Arema Malang.

