North Korea fires fourth round of ballistic missiles this week

Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022

North Korea fired its fourth round of ballistic missiles in the past week on Saturday local time, the State Department confirmed.

A State Department spokesperson said the United States condemns the launches, along with the five missiles North Korea launched on three other occasions since Sunday.

The Associated Press reported that South Korean and Japanese officials said North Korea launched two short-range missiles toward its eastern waters. The South Korean military said it has enhanced its surveillance posture.

Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said the missiles were fired off North Korea’s west coast within about 15 minutes of each other, the AP reported. They traveled up to 250 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan.

The State Department spokesperson said the launches violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and threaten North Korea’s neighbors and the international community.

“We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on the DPRK to engage in dialogue,” they said. “At the same time, we will continue to work with allies and partners to limit the DPRK’s ability to advance its unlawful ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.”

North Korea fired one surface-to-surface ballistic missile on Sunday and two short-range missiles toward the East Sea before Vice President Harris arrived in South Korea.

Harris visited the country at the end of a four-day trip to Asia, emphasizing the U.S.'s commitment to South Korea and condemning the North Korean government. North Korea fired two additional short-range missiles on Thursday after Harris left.

The spokesperson said the U.S. commitment to defend South Korea and Japan remains “ironclad.”

North Korea is rumored to be preparing for a nuclear test in October or November, which would be its seventh such test since 2006 and first since 2017.

