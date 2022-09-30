Royal Mint unveils first coins with King Charles silhouette

Articles

Published on Friday, 30 September 2022

The Royal Mint has unveiled the first official coins featuring a portrait of King Charles III.

Charles’s portrait will appear on 50-pence coin as well as a 5-pound commemorative coin set for release Monday.

Two new portraits of Queen Elizabeth II are featured on the opposite side of the commemorative 5-pound coin.

In King Charles’s portrait, created by sculptor Martin Jennings, the newly ascended king appears without a crown and facing to the left, following British tradition.

Previous British kings have not appeared with crowns in their coin images, and each monarch has typically faced the opposite direction of their predecessor, according to The Washington Post.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 after ruling over the United Kingdom for 70 years. Her death certificate, which was released on Thursday, showed that the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.

