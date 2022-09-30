The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Royal Mint unveils first coins with King Charles silhouette

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 5

Royal Mint unveils first coins with King Charles silhouette

The Royal Mint has unveiled the first official coins featuring a portrait of King Charles III.

Charles’s portrait will appear on 50-pence coin as well as a 5-pound commemorative coin set for release Monday.

Two new portraits of Queen Elizabeth II are featured on the opposite side of the commemorative 5-pound coin.

In King Charles’s portrait, created by sculptor Martin Jennings, the newly ascended king appears without a crown and facing to the left, following British tradition.

Previous British kings have not appeared with crowns in their coin images, and each monarch has typically faced the opposite direction of their predecessor, according to The Washington Post.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 after ruling over the United Kingdom for 70 years. Her death certificate, which was released on Thursday, showed that the 96-year-old monarch died of old age.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/3669176-royal-mint-unveils-first-coins-with-king-charles-silhouette/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version