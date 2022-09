Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 22:40 Hits: 2

Stu Levi, a partner at Skadden, breaks down what IP law means for non-fungible tokens.

More on fintech:

The post Do NFTs require decentralized law? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/do-nfts-require-decentralized-law/