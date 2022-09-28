West Virginia governor on Senate run: 'I guess it's possible'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 19:25 Hits: 8

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said on Wednesday that it is “possible” that he would launch a Senate campaign when his second term as governor ends in 2024.

In an interview with The Intelligencer published on Monday, Justice told the newspaper that he’s considering a Senate run, but he hasn’t fully committed to it yet.

“I don’t really know what I’m going to do right yet,” Justice told the local publication. “Maybe you’ll see me … you know … sticking around and running for national office. But right now, I don’t know.”

When asked about who should succeed him as governor, Justice responded that his replacement should care about the needs of West Virginia constituents.

“Most (politicians) are looking for all the perks, looking for the next parties and all the tips. And all that’s not going to work. We’ve proven that time and time again,” Justice added.

Two of West Virginia’s U.S. Senate seats will be up for grabs in 2024, including the one that is currently held by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

The 71-year-old career politician was first elected into the state’s governor's mansion in 2016 as a Democrat, hiring Manchin’s wife, Gayle, as the state’s Secretary of State of Education and the Arts, according to The Intelligencer.

Justice removed and eliminated Gayle Manchin’s position within his cabinet in 2018, a year later after he switched his political affiliation to join the GOP.

Justice’s remarks come weeks after he signed into law a severe ban on abortions in state, only permitting the procedure for cases of rape, incest or medical emergencies.

West Virginia is the second state this year to sign into law an abortion ban following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade in June, the constitutional right to an abortion.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3665406-west-virginia-governor-on-senate-run-i-guess-its-possible/