Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 27 September 2022 14:39 Hits: 0

Tourists in the Capitol Rotunda walk by a statue of President Harry S. Truman encased in a protective covering on Tuesday. The Truman likeness replaces an Alexander Hamilton statue, which has been relocated to the Hall of Columns, and will be officially unveiled Thursday.

The post Capitol Lens | The Truman pre-show appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/09/27/capitol-lens-the-truman-pre-show/